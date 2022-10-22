An amazing ranch plan with upstairs bonus room starting with the striking foyer and dining room with coffered ceiling, the “Lakewood II” is a beautiful 4-bedroom + Bonus Room design with an open kitchen and great room. From the granite countertops to the built in appliances this kitchen provides ample space and amenities to suit your family's needs. Just off of the foyer you will find the large master bedroom and massive walk in closet. The master bath is attractively equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. This layout includes three additional family style bedrooms, a powder room, a large breakfast area and a bonus room ideal for a study or home office. The 2nd floor features a large Bonus Room with a full bath and a walk-in closet. Lot 32 in Phase 2C
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $467,505
Related to this story
Most Popular
WICKSBURG — It’s rare to find a set of triplets in a small community. Even rarer is a small community with five sets of triplets.
ENTERPRISE — At least three buildings were destroyed and adjacent structures damaged as an early morning fire swept through the 100 block on M…
Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson was crowned as the 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday night.
Can the Dothan Wolves make the state playoffs for the first time in its three-year history in Class 7A and in the first year under head coach …
DALEVILLE — Daleville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps resigned Wednesday evening, telling the Daleville City School Board that she…
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Two high school football games for this week in the Wiregrass have been moved up to Thursday night to help alleviate a shortage of game officials.
Dothan’s Morgan Kramer has a sparkle in her eyes when recounting bowling a perfect game two Thursdays ago.
The Providence Christian girls junior high basketball team defeated Northside Methodist Academy 43-19 on Tuesday.
Seventeen AHSAA volleyball teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area are still alive in pursuit of reaching the state tournament, needing a top …