IMMACULATE, like new home in McAllister Trails subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath brick home has a wonderful open floor plan. Large, separate Dining Room that opens into the Living Room and Kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and range hood in this gorgeous Kitchen. Not enough space at the island or Dining Room? There is a Breakfast room right off the Kitchen. Off the two car attached garage is a Mud Bench spot that faces the pass through Laundry Room- and the Laundry Room is a dream! Cabinets above the washer/dryer, space for another refrigerator or deep freezer and extra built in cabinets for Kitchen appliance overflow. Large master suite features CT shower and separate tub and HUGE walk in closet. Full bedroom and bathroom on same side as Master and another two Bedrooms on opposite side of the house with a shared Bathroom. Screened in Back Porch and HUGE back yard!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $469,900
