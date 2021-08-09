One of a kind, beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath brick home in Dothan's sought after Historic Garden District! Tucked away on over an acre. Completely updated. Additional 400 sq ft of n early finished basement makes for a great workshop and man-cave. Downstairs HVAC and Roof replaced in 2020!!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $469,900
