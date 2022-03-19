 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $472,000

Absolutely Stunning move-in ready new construction home in Rehobeth! 1 and a half story 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with a loft and flex space! This modern farmhouse style home has 3109 sqft on almost 1 acre of land! The back yard is pasture so you can watch the cows graze with your morning coffee!! Open floorplan with master, laundry room, 2nd bedroom, and flex space on the first floor. Two large bedrooms, full bath, loft, and walk in attic on the second floor. You don't want to miss this one!

