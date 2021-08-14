Brand New Charleston Mills Community. Features sidewalks, streetlights,& Community Pool! This 4 bedroom/4bath with large bonus room home is sure to please! White cabinets,quartz countertops, stainless appliances, farmhouse sink,oversized kitchen island & huge walk in pantry makes this kitchen perfect! Open floorplan with gas fireplace in great room. Large covered patio with it's own gas fireplace...perfect for outdoor living. Home also features a separate dining and separate study.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $474,240
