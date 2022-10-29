4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $475,000

Beautiful like-new home in the Rehobeth school district! Don't miss this rare opportunity to own 2.2 acres with an amazing barndominium style metal home just on the outskirts of Dothan. Upon entering, the 10-ft ceilings and open floor plan make this home feel expansive. Views into the kitchen are sure to wow with the oversized island and soft close cabinets. Downstairs you will also find a half bath, spacious living room, walk-in laundry room with cabinets, dining room off the kitchen, walk-in pantry, and the master ensuite. The master bedroom has a sliding glass door to the oversized covered back porch with stunning views. The master bathroom features his and her walk-in closets, private toilet room, marble look tiled shower with rainhead, freestanding soaking tub, his and her vanities, and a makeup vanity. Upstairs you will find a second master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet, huge loft area, storage off the loft, two other bedrooms each with walk-in closets, and another full bathroom. *Appliances still to be installed*