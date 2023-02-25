One of our most unique floorplans, the “Bellemeade II” features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with optimized living space. When entering through the covered porch, you are immediately met with an elegant study off the foyer. The foyer leads into the abundant kitchen and great room. The great room boasts vaulted ceilings and a center fireplace for all those cozy family gatherings. The kitchen features a grand island with plenty of sitting space and a large pantry. The master suite has a roomy design, and the master bath is equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub, separate tiled shower with a glass door and a spacious walk-in closet. The first floor is complete with 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The 2nd floor offers a spacious bonus room with a full bath and closet. Lot 29