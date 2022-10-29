 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $479,000

New Construction Home- 3,538 sqft H/C and 4,163 sqft Total 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Linear modern Gas Fireplace, Gas Cooktop Range, Refrigerator, Hood Range, Wall oven/microwave set and Dishwasher 16ft, 14ft, 9ft, Trey Ceilings, Accent Trim, Stone Fireplace, Wrought Iron Door, Decorative Stucco and Stone, Soft Oak Wood Flooring, Tile in Bathrooms, Quartz and Granite Countertops, Modern LED Lighting throughout and accent soffit lighting, Springler system, Landscaping in a Beautiful quite nice neighborhood Minutes away from Local Parks, Great Schools, Medical College and Downtown

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert