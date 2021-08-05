4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $484,159

Brand New Charleston Mills Community. Features sidewalks, streetlights,& Community Pool! This 4 bedroom/4bath with large bonus room home is sure to please! White cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, farmhouse sink,oversized kitchen island , and huge walk in pantry makes this kitchen perfect! Open floorplan with gas fireplace in great room. Large covered patio with it's own gas fireplace...perfect for outdoor living. Home also features a separate dining and separate study.