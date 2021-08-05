 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $484,159
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $484,159

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $484,159

Brand New Charleston Mills Community. Features sidewalks, streetlights,& Community Pool! This 4 bedroom/4bath with large bonus room home is sure to please! White cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, farmhouse sink,oversized kitchen island , and huge walk in pantry makes this kitchen perfect! Open floorplan with gas fireplace in great room. Large covered patio with it's own gas fireplace...perfect for outdoor living. Home also features a separate dining and separate study.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert