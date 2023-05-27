This impeccable 4bed, 3.5bath custom home, with the perfect blend of style and comfort, is in the sought-after Kelly Springs school zone. Spanning 3093 sq.ft., the home offers seclusion amidst lush pines. Its attractive curb appeal, manicured lawn, and inviting front porch creates a welcoming atmosphere. Through the solid wood doors, you'll be captivated by the spaciousness and attention to detail. The open layout is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The living room, with a gas fireplace and built-ins, is the heart of the home. Natural light fills the room through large windows, creating a bright ambiance. Engineered wood flooring and crown molding enhance the charm throughout. The dining area features an elegant coffered ceiling, chair molding, & exquisite lighting. The kitchen is a chef's dream with modern appliances, sleek countertops, & ample storage. The master suite is a serene retreat with luxury flooring & an en-suite featuring double sinks, a soaking tub, & a shower with beautiful ceramic tile. The enormous walk-in closet with built-in cabinetry adds a luxurious touch. The master bedroom provides access to a spacious sunroom. The back deck is made of Trex material flooring. Three additional bedrooms offer space for guests. Additional features include a double car garage, mudroom, & an oversized laundry room. The home includes 2 tank-less water heaters, 2 HVAC units, & a termite bond. Meticulous attention to detail is evident in every aspect!!