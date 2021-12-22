An amazing custom home on 1.46 acre lot with beautiful setting & gunite pool in NW Dothan. Main home has 4840 sq ft. w/ 3 bdrms, 2 full baths down, separate dining, gorgeous sunroom , 2 large pantries, offices, skylights & more. Upstairs is open bonus space for guest bedroom/ exercise room , office ,playroom with closet/storage space and half bath. Large Brand New double garage with workshop and half bath down. Upstairs apartment has kichenette, full bath, and one or two bedrooms.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $495,000
