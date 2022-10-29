4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $498,500

This executive home with crisp white interior draws you into an open plan with 4 bed, 3.5 bath 2 car garage. Watch the sun rise and set from the comfort of your den/sunroom or your Trex deck overlooking a deep pine forest. Contemporary lighting ,crown molding and coffered ceiling in the dining room. The spacious master bedroom with master bath has beautiful ceramic tile, his her vanity, separate shower and a freestanding soaking tub. The wood floors throughout the home create a tender contrast with the white brilliance of the interior. Enjoy your nights with gas fireplaces located in both the living and the den/sunroom. All granite countertops , 2 Renaissance tankless water heaters, separate laundry, with all soft close cabinets, microwave and oven combo.