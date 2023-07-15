*Major price drop! Price is firm.* Welcome to your dream home in the coveted Highlands South golf course subdivision in West Dothan! This stunning new construction boasts four spacious bedrooms and two and a half luxurious bathrooms, perfect for families of all sizes. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the warmth of the luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living areas, leading you to the impressive vaulted high ceiling living room with a cozy fireplace. This space is perfect for entertaining, with plenty of natural light and a seamless flow to the kitchen and dining areas. The kitchen is a home chef's delight, featuring gorgeous quartz counters, a large island for meal prep or casual dining, and built-in pantry shelving with a butler pantry area for added storage or coffee bar. The main level master suite is a true oasis, featuring a glass surround tile shower and a free-standing soaking tub, perfect for unwinding after a long day. The master bedroom also includes a cozy fireplace and built-in shelving in the closet for maximum storage. Upstairs you'll find the remaining three bedrooms, a spacious loft area, and a gameroom or movie room, perfect for family movie nights or game day parties. The back yard features a fire pit, perfect for roasting marshmallows with family and friends. This home truly has it all, from the high-end finishes to the functional layout, making it the perfect place to call home!