4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $527,000

As you enter into the front door, you will enjoy the beauty of the marble floors and crystal chandelier. The master suite that is located on the main floor just off of the living room features mood lighting, spacious master bath with separate shower and tub, and his/her closets. Very large 40x48 workshop with plumbing and electrical. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, baseboard lighting under kitchen cabinets, a study with built-in cabinets, & large back yard.