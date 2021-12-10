 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $527,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $527,000

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $527,000

As you enter into the front door, you will enjoy the beauty of the marble floors and crystal chandelier. The master suite that is located on the main floor just off of the living room features mood lighting, spacious master bath with separate shower and tub, and his/her closets. Very large 40x48 workshop with plumbing and electrical. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, baseboard lighting under kitchen cabinets, a study with built-in cabinets, & large back yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hirt contemplates life after fire
Local

Hirt contemplates life after fire

  • Updated

The home of community icon Homer Hirt was destroyed by fire Tuesday night, taking with it a lifetime of treasures amassed by the soon-to-be 92…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert