Like New Custom built home on an acre in Rehobeth. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, open kitchen, Gas Cooktop, walk-in pantry, granite throughout, living room with gas fireplace, custom built in cabinets with oak top, master suite with large walk-in tile shower with two heads and soaker tub, master closet has access to laundry room, second living/bonus room upstairs with full bathroom, vinyl plank flooring in main areas with carpet in the bedrooms, large closets, natural gas tankless water heater, covered back porch with Tongue and Groove ceiling, 16 x 32 salt water pool with diving board, carport with attached storage room that has a pool bath that is roughed in (not completed) Security System, spray foam insulation, lots of attic storage