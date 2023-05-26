Like New Custom built home on an acre in Rehobeth. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, open kitchen, Gas Cooktop, walk-in pantry, granite throughout, living room with gas fireplace, custom built in cabinets with oak top, master suite with large walk-in tile shower with two heads and soaker tub, master closet has access to laundry room, second living/bonus room upstairs with full bathroom, vinyl plank flooring in main areas with carpet in the bedrooms, large closets, natural gas tankless water heater, covered back porch with Tongue and Groove ceiling, 16 x 32 salt water pool with diving board, carport with attached storage room that has a pool bath that is roughed in (not completed) Security System, spray foam insulation, lots of attic storage
contributed
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Howard Holland, a native of Cottonwood who served two stints as the head football coach at Headland High School along with being the city recr…
Ten local athletes – two in baseball, three in softball and five in soccer – were named Monday to play in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South co…
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.
Robert Suter and Melissa Pejon are the Enterprise High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively.
Since 1908, the Dothan Eagle has been proud to serve as your leading provider of local news in the place we call home.