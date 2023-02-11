Beautiful almost brand new custom home in Charleston Mills S/D. This one has all the bells and whistles already without waiting to build from scratch. Upgrades added to this Morningside II H plan include a sprinkler system, fence and LVP throughout the entire home (no carpet), spray foam insulation, screened porch w/ fireplace . New quiet garage system and upgraded landscaping. Amazing open floor plan with a living / kitchen separated by a huge granite island , which is perfect for cooking and entertaining. Each bedroom has a walk in closet, even the bonus room too! Community pool in desirable Charleston Mills!