Beautiful almost brand new custom home in Charleston Mills S/D. This one has all the bells and whistles already without waiting to build from scratch. Upgrades added to this Morningside II H plan include a sprinkler system, fence and LVP throughout the entire home (no carpet), spray foam insulation, screened porch w/ fireplace . New quiet garage system and upgraded landscaping. Amazing open floor plan with a living / kitchen separated by a huge granite island , which is perfect for cooking and entertaining. Each bedroom has a walk in closet, even the bonus room too! Community pool in desirable Charleston Mills!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $539,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan’s Bed Bath & Beyond location is one of 400 stores that its parent company is closing nationwide as it struggles to stay afloat fina…
Dothan High baseball coach Alex Sanford talked favorably about the four players who signed junior college baseball scholarships Tuesday – two …
To Paul McLean, everything felt right about taking a chance on interviewing for the Slocomb head football coaching position.
G.W. Long rallied from 15 points down in the fourth quarter to stun state No. 2 ranked Barbour County 53-49 in a Class 2A, Area 3 semifinal ga…
Seeing is believing.