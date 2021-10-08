New Roof on Home, Pool House, and detached Office. Heating and Cooling less than 5 years old. Gunite pool 8 years old. Outdoor kitchen 3 years old. Vinyl fencing around pool and pool house. Picnic area at rear of property with concrete. Double grill large enough to smoke a whole pig or beef. 60x80 workshop wired 115 and 220, it has one 16x12 roll-up door and 2 single doors. County and well water. Granite in Kitchen and Bath, Pool House has microwave and refrigerator in kitchen area.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $580,000
