New Roof on Home, Pool House, and detached Office. Heating and Cooling less than 5 years old. Gunite pool 8 years old. Outdoor kitchen 3 years old. Vinyl fencing around pool and pool house. Picnic area at rear of property with concrete. Double grill large enough to smoke a whole pig or beef. 60x80 workshop wired 115 and 220, it has one 16x12 roll-up door and 2 single doors. County and well water. Granite in Kitchen and Bath, Pool House has microwave and refrigerator in kitchen area.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $580,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan man was arrested after his employer, a local nonprofit, found that he was pocketing change for several months.
- Updated
A Dothan pediatrician who participated in a Facebook Live event hosted by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said he has seen more child…
- Updated
Three individuals have come forward in a case of a Dothan massage business owner’s alleged sexual misconduct.
- Updated
Sonja Thomas has always thought of herself as a good baker; she even took a few decorating classes to hone her skills. But she learned a thing…
- Updated
A Headland man was caught after stealing five utility trailers and other equipment from Dothan businesses.
- Updated
Even though David Snell knew the end was near for Bobby Bowden, news of the former Florida State football coach passing away Sunday hit him li…
- Updated
On a back table at KBC on Foster Street, containers of spices and Duke’s Mayonnaise were going into individual boxes. KBC owner and chef Kelse…
- Updated
Q: What is the origin of the state’s name, Alabama?
- Updated
A slew of construction projects will be hitting the campuses of many Houston County schools this year as leaders seek to catch up to a growing…
- Updated
With the help of Homeland Security, the Enterprise Police Department has arrested a Dothan man in connection with a “large-scale” fraud scheme…