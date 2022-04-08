 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $595,000

Beautiful brick home in home sweet home in the Highlands, Perfect for the growing family, from entering 2-story foyer with living room/dining room, Grandroom with fireplace ..Kitchen w/granite and SS Appliances, (new oven) Hardwood flooring, large master down plus guest br/ba down, 2 br's and bonus rm upstairs, Home overlooks large fenced backyd and newly glassed in porch, 2-car att and single car det garage, home was recently painted,fence in back being replaced, seller replace dining fixture

