Equestrian property on 9.6 acres, zoned for Wicksburg Schools, 4 miles to Flowers Hospital! Two-level home with a stunning foyer and main level with updated wood flooring in all rooms. Tiled lower level with 2nd wood burning fireplace leads out to tiled patio and an outdoor oasis with saltwater pool and fire pit, 6-stall horse barn (12'x12' Stalls + Tact Room), 24'x40' metal building, city water for home +deep well, 3 fenced pasture areas, Comcast high speed internet, fruit trees & blackberries!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $599,000
