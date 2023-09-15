Beautiful Home Situated On Over One Acre On Twin Oaks Lane In Desirable Northwest Heights Subdivision. This Home Is Perfect For Entertaining With An Expansive First Floor Complete With Three Separate Living Areas With Fireplaces, Formal Dining Room, Private Landscaped Back Yard Oasis With An Expansive Back Porch! Owners Suite Is Located Downstairs With Large Walk In Closet, Large Vanity, Tub, Separate Shower And Plenty Of Storage. Upstairs Offers Three Bedrooms With Two Full Bathrooms, Bonus Room, Massive Storage Space! The Beautiful Property Has Wonderful Curb Appeal With The Expansive Front Porch, Mature Trees And Circular Drive. Location Is Perfect For Shopping, Parks, Resturants, Medical Facilities, And So Much More! Don't Miss This Opportunity To Make This Beautiful Home Yours; Call For Your Appointment To View Today!!!