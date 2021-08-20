 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $619,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $619,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $619,900

Prestigious, brick micro ranch on approx. 10 acres, zoned for Wicksburg Schools, 4 miles to Flowers Hospital! Two-level home with a stunning foyer and main level with updated wood flooring in all rooms. Deck overlooks stunning grounds! Tiled lower level with 2nd wood burning fireplace leads out to tiled patio and an outdoor oasis with saltwater pool and fire pit, 6-stall horse barn, 24'x40' metal bulding, deep well, 3 fenced pasture areas, Comcast high speed internet, fruit trees & blackberries!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert