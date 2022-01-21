 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $619,900

Beautiful like new home in the desirable Lincolnshire Subdivision which features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen. In the kitchen you will find white quartz countertops with stainless steel appliances and a gas cooktop.The master suite features a large closet leading into the laundry room. Split bedroom plan with Jack and jill bathroom. The guest suite features a private bath. Large bonus room upstairs. Outside features are screened in back porch.

