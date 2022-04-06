4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $649,948

Welcome home to Bocage! Beautiful custom built home on almost 2 acres in one of Dothan's most prestigious neighborhoods. Over 5.000 sq ft, with master suites both up and down. 4/3.5 with formal living room, den with fireplace, library/office, huge sunroom, custom remodeled kitchen, large pantry and more. Also features two large rooms and a bathroom upstairs that need to be finished out. Two garages, under house storage, screened-in sun porch, back deck, and much more!