Breathtaking and one of a kind Farmhouse in Rehobeth school zones. This like new, custom home is situated on almost 10 acres of the most BEAUTIFULLY landscaped land off of a private, gravel drive. Enjoy watching the sunrise on the wraparound front porch or stay cozy inside the living room by the gas fireplace. Kitchen features Leathered Granite, Stainless Steel appliances, Shaker Cabinets, HUGE walk in Pantry, and a gorgeous custom wood ceiling. Off the Kitchen is the perfect area for a Playroom or Office. Master Bedroom features gorgeous vaulted ceilings and in the Bathroom are his/her sinks with Leathered Granite and CT Shower. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom and a Bonus room or 4th Bedroom. Outside features a 40x30 barn with loft for extra storage and an attached 1+ car Garage. Outside also features an amazing back porch, Chicken Coop, raised plant beds, and metal roof. This opportunity does not come around often!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $659,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
U.S. Marshal Marty Keely gives the most detailed account to date of the nationwide manhunt that ended with Vicky White dead and Casey White back in custody.
SKIPPERVILLE – Ariton refused to have its season end on Thursday.
HEADLAND — A single-vehicle crash Thursday night has claimed the life of a Dothan man, according to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Dothan native Jon McLain, a baseball man through and through, has been hired as the new head coach at Ashford High School.
Dothan police solved the case of weekend vandalism at the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center late Monday when several suspects returned to en…
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
MONTGOMERY — An inmate from Houston County died after an apparent assault at a state prison, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed.
A former Alabama jail official on the run with a murder suspect she was accused of helping escape shot and killed herself Monday as authoritie…
A semi-truck collided with a train Friday night at the railroad crossing on North Beverlye Road near Kelley Drive.
MONTGOMERY – Abbeville Christian Academy junior Justin Murphy remembers exactly where he was in the Paterson Field stands when the Generals ba…