4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $659,900

Breathtaking and one of a kind Farmhouse in Rehobeth school zones. This like new, custom home is situated on almost 10 acres of the most BEAUTIFULLY landscaped land off of a private, gravel drive. Enjoy watching the sunrise on the wraparound front porch or stay cozy inside the living room by the gas fireplace. Kitchen features Leathered Granite, Stainless Steel appliances, Shaker Cabinets, HUGE walk in Pantry, and a gorgeous custom wood ceiling. Off the Kitchen is the perfect area for a Playroom or Office. Master Bedroom features gorgeous vaulted ceilings and in the Bathroom are his/her sinks with Leathered Granite and CT Shower. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom and a Bonus room or 4th Bedroom. Outside features a 40x30 barn with loft for extra storage and an attached 1+ car Garage. Outside also features an amazing back porch, Chicken Coop, raised plant beds, and metal roof. This opportunity does not come around often!