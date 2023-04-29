Welcome to your "better then new" dream home in beautiful Brookwood subdivision! This stunning one-level home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Walk into the Foyer from the gorgeous Front Porch and into a huge Dining Room. Living Room features tiered ceilings and newly added built in cabinetry. The gorgeous Kitchen features a large island and GE Caf appliances. Retreat to your large Master suite with hardwood floors. The Master Bathroom has separate CT shower and freestanding tub. Master Closet system added to offer ample storage. On the opposite side of the home is a Friends and Family entrance that leads into a Mud Room area. Laundry Room features built in cabinets and sink. Step outside into the fenced in backyard and into your 14x28 Pool. This home is truly a gem and will not last long!