INVESTMENT PROPERTY ALERT! Got vision? Are you gifted to see the potential in an unfinished project? This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is perfect for a buyer looking to turn this beauty into the home it was meant to be. Well insulated, sizable storage shed with electric is included. Plus, finishing materials will stay with the property. Cash buyers and bank loans are encouraged. Work tools NOT included with sale.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $70,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan man was arrested after his employer, a local nonprofit, found that he was pocketing change for several months.
- Updated
A Dothan pediatrician who participated in a Facebook Live event hosted by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said he has seen more child…
- Updated
Three individuals have come forward in a case of a Dothan massage business owner’s alleged sexual misconduct.
- Updated
Sonja Thomas has always thought of herself as a good baker; she even took a few decorating classes to hone her skills. But she learned a thing…
- Updated
A Headland man was caught after stealing five utility trailers and other equipment from Dothan businesses.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday issued a state of emergency as state hospitals face a surge in COVID-19 cases, an order that came…
- Updated
Flowers Hospital’s chief executive officer and one of its critical care doctors urged people to get vaccinations as COVID-19 patients continue…
- Updated
A body found on Huskey Road has been identified as 66-year-old Dorothy Diane Sims.
- Updated
ARRESTS
- Updated
Latest data from the 2020 census count shows that Coffee County’s population is growing at a faster rate than other Wiregrass counties and Dot…