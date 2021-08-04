 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $749,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $749,900

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $749,900

Beautiful executive home in gated Spann Farm neighborhood. Home has been well loved and it shows. Features include formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with a cozy nook and breakfast space. Living room with fireplace, coffered ceilings. Beautiful hardwood floors. Oversized garage with access 4th BR/ bonus space . Master bedroom is on lower floor with en-suite bath. Take a peek at Craft "closet". Each bedroom has its own private bath. Covered back porch is inviting and yard has underground fence.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert