4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $749,900

Beautiful executive home in gated Spann Farm neighborhood. Home has been well loved and it shows. Features include formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with a cozy nook and breakfast space. Living room with fireplace, coffered ceilings. Beautiful hardwood floors. Oversized garage with access 4th BR/ bonus space . Master bedroom is on lower floor with en-suite bath. Take a peek at Craft "closet". Each bedroom has its own private bath. Covered back porch is inviting and yard has underground fence.