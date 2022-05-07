4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $749,900

Beautiful almost brand new home in Caravella S/D. Soaring ceilings, lots of moldings, tankless hot water heaters and spray foam insulation are just a few of the fabulous details of this home. The kitchen and pantry are a chef's dream. SS appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, huge pantry and tons of cabinetry. The side entry of house features a great built in locker area for all the kids things. Large Master suite w/ sep area for a home gym or nursery. Upstairs has a huge bonus room and 3 additional bedrooms with huge walk in attic. Spacious laundry room, office, covered porch and so much more!