Executive style home in gated Jamestown community. Gourmet eat-in kitchen, with separate dining room, opens to a vaulted great room with french doors leading to a New Orleans style courtyard with fountain. Master bedroom w/fireplace and home office w/built ins located on ground floor. The 3 bedrooms upstairs have en-suite bath and a Jack and Jill bathroom. Private theatre room upstairs has seating for 9. Updates include new paint, carpet, lighting and upstairs A/C. Home has auto start generator.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $770,000
