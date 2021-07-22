 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $85,000

INVESTMENT PROPERTY ALERT! Got vision? Are you gifted to see the potential in an unfinished project? This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is perfect for a buyer looking to turn this beauty into the home it was meant to be. Well insulated, sizable storage shed with electric is included. Plus, finishing materials will stay with the property. Cash buyers are encouraged. Work tools NOT included with sale.

