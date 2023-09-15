Welcome to this stunning home! Situated on over 3 acres of land, this beautiful residence has been meticulously updated from top to bottom. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by gorgeous hardwood floors that flow throughout. The cozy formal living room features an inviting fireplace, perfect for gatherings. A separate dining room offers an elegant space for meals. The kitchen is a chef's dream, boasting a gas range with a custom hood, an apron sink, and marble countertops. The breakfast area is adorned with another fireplace, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The expansive master suite, also with hardwood floors, includes a spacious master bath complete with built-ins and a luxurious soaking tub/shower combo. You'll find not one, but two generous master closets, and the convenience of tankless hot water heaters. Upstairs, a second master suite awaits, featuring a dressing area and an impressively large bath along with two other bedrooms and a shared bath. The exterior of the property is equally remarkable, with a 2-car carport that includes a separate heated and cooled storage room. A 20x40 barn adds both charm and practicality to the expansive grounds, which also feature a circular drive for added convenience. This home offers a perfect blend of modern updates and classic comfort, making it a true gem on its expansive and well-appointed grounds.