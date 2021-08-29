4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $362,199

The Chatsworth is a Ranch-style house that is sure to please. This 4 bedroom 3 bath plan starts with the refined foyer entry way that joins to the formal dining room rich with hardwood flooring. Next, experience the open kitchen with large center island and adjoining breakfast room. The kitchen offers built in appliances, granite countertops and walk in pantry. The large great room area is complete with a natural gas fireplace and opens out to a covered porch area that is great for relaxing after a long day. The master quarters provides a large bedroom and bathroom area with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub, tiled shower with glass door and spacious walk in closet. This one story design will not disappoint!