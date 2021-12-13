The Chatsworth is a Ranch-style house that is sure to please. This 4 bedroom 3 bath plan starts with the refined foyer entry way that joins to the formal dining room rich with hardwood flooring. Next, experience the open kitchen with large center island and adjoining breakfast room. The kitchen offers built in appliances, granite countertops and walk in pantry. The large great room area is complete with a natural gas fireplace and opens out to a covered porch area that is great for relaxing after a long day. The master quarters provides a large bedroom and bathroom area with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub, tiled shower with glass door and spacious walk in closet. This one story design will not disappoint!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $372,499
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Dothan’s Southeast Health no longer aids victims of sexual assault by providing rape kits at its hospital. In a statement, it blamed a shortag…
- Updated
OZARK – An Ozark police officer was placed behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his stepson.
- Updated
In its heyday, the Houston County Farm Center was the place for local events – concerts, wrestling matches, livestock shows.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY—An Enterprise man was found guilty of murdering an individual during a drug deal in 2017, acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart ha…
- Updated
DNA evidence is helping Dothan police solve the 2020 burglary of Plum Lounge.
- Updated
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
- Updated
Excuse Brent Jones if he seemed to be staring off into space at times during the introductory press conference for new Troy football coach Jon…
- Updated
Dale County edged Wicksburg 44-42 in boys varsity basketball action on Tuesday night.
- Updated
The city of Cottondale has been awarded multiple grants recently that leaders there say can spark a new day of growth downtown and revitalize …
A contractor charged with taking a large down-payment from an elderly couple following Hurricane Michael and then failing to perform the work …