 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $372,499

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $372,499

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $372,499

The Chatsworth is a Ranch-style house that is sure to please. This 4 bedroom 3 bath plan starts with the refined foyer entry way that joins to the formal dining room rich with hardwood flooring. Next, experience the open kitchen with large center island and adjoining breakfast room. The kitchen offers built in appliances, granite countertops and walk in pantry. The large great room area is complete with a natural gas fireplace and opens out to a covered porch area that is great for relaxing after a long day. The master quarters provides a large bedroom and bathroom area with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub, tiled shower with glass door and spacious walk in closet. This one story design will not disappoint!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert