An amazing one-story floor plan starting with the striking foyer and dining room with coffered ceiling, the Newcastle is a beautiful 4-bedroom design with an open kitchen and vaulted great room. From the granite countertops to the built in appliances this kitchen provides ample space and amenities to suit your family's needs. Just off of the foyer you will find the large master bedroom and massive walk in closet. The master bath is attractively equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. This layout includes three additional family style bedrooms, a powder room, a large breakfast area and a bonus room ideal for a study or home office p>
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $385,199
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Last year saw a record-low flu season in the U.S., the result of mask wearing and increased social distancing and hygiene. This year, however, experts warn the U.S. could see a “twindemic” with soaring flu and COVID-19 cases filling doctor’s offices and hospitals. Vaccinations could help blunt that, however, and you can get jabs for the flu and COVID on the same day, according to the CDC. The ...
- Updated
Dothan’s Northside Plaza, a shopping center anchored by Publix, sold for $19.7 million last week.
Four years ago, I found out I was Type II diabetic.
- Updated
A Dothan inmate faces new charges after assaulting an officer at a local hospital while attempting to escape.
- Updated
A: According to Dale Cox, a Two Egg native and local historian cited in an article written by Tony Bridges for the Visit Florida website, the …
- Updated
As well as being a good friend and a successful businessman, Hugh Wheelless is best remembered as a visionary and a community leader.
- Updated
A Panama City man was charged with multiple offenses Tuesday by the Marianna Police Department, according to a press release from that agency.
- Updated
A federal team of health care workers is being sent to a Dothan hospital seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients, the state health officer said We…
- Updated
A partnership between a Dothan hospital and a local surgery center could give COVID-19 patients greater access to an infusion therapy seen as …
- Updated
ELBA – Elba, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, built a 33-14 advantage in the third quarter and then held off Class 3A, No. 9-ranked Opp to win 33-28 …