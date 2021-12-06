We know one thing for certain the Hartwell is going to make your heart swell. A quaint covered porch opens into a foyer with adjoining dining room. The coffered ceiling and wainscoting pile on the character in these spaces and are a great primer for what's to come: the wide open great room, breakfast area, and kitchen. The unhindered flow between these three rooms makes this the perfect space for entertaining, and easy access to the dining room through a cased opening ensures that your dinner parties will be nearly effortless. One side of the house is home to the master suite, with large walk in closet and spa-like bathroom, and another bedroom with adjacent bathroom, which could be home to a nursery or home office. On the other side of the home you'll find two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry room, plus access to the garage through the mudroom hallway. The Hartwell also features multiple linen closets and dual pantries, so you certainly won't be lacking in storage!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $387,099
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After a four-hour standoff, a woman surrendered peacefully to Dothan police without further incident Friday afternoon.
A dream more than a decade in the making is closer to becoming a reality now that the USDA has joined the Florida legislature in funding a vis…
Absolutely stunning home with over 250 acres! The cupola above the fourth floor has a wrap around porch with panoramic views and glass floorin…
It didn’t take long for Clair Goodson to find her way back to the Wiregrass.
- Updated
MARIANNA — A juvenile driver attempting to elude law enforcement Wednesday was found in possession of a handgun, marijuana, $1,300 in cash and…
- Updated
Five Auburn Tigers are preparing to play elsewhere in 2022.
- Updated
EUFAULA—A two-vehicle Barbour County crash on Friday has claimed the life of a Roanoke, Texas man, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Age…
- Updated
Investigators are still working on leads as part of a homicide investigation stemming from a fatal shooting in Pansey over the weekend.
- Updated
A Dothan capital murder suspect wanted in the 2020 shooting death of Christina Moore was arrested in Georgia by U.S. marshals Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The home of Kathryn and Chris Smith in the Houston Heights section of Dothan’s Garden District has the perfect window for a gloriously full Ch…