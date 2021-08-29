The Wakefield pairs expert space planning with a long list of desirables, and the result is a perfect plan for nearly any phase of life. The welcoming feel starts on the covered front porch and carries through the long foyer entryway that leads you into a vast great room. The corner fireplace will immediately catch your eye, but the sprawling hardwoods and wall of windows will secure your admiration for this space. Off to one side you'll find a large kitchen with a center island, great working triangle, and large pantry. You enter the flex room from the back of the kitchen that would serve perfectly as a dining room or study, depending on your family's needs. The master suite occupies one side of the main level and has a lot to offer including an adjoining sitting room, flawless master bath, and spacious walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms are found off of the main entryway and each have a large walk-in closet plus a linen closet in the hall. Hidden gems of this home are a mudroom adjacent to the laundry room, entered from the side-entry garage or foyer, and a covered patio at the rear.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $391,699
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Last year saw a record-low flu season in the U.S., the result of mask wearing and increased social distancing and hygiene. This year, however, experts warn the U.S. could see a “twindemic” with soaring flu and COVID-19 cases filling doctor’s offices and hospitals. Vaccinations could help blunt that, however, and you can get jabs for the flu and COVID on the same day, according to the CDC. The ...
- Updated
Dothan’s Northside Plaza, a shopping center anchored by Publix, sold for $19.7 million last week.
Four years ago, I found out I was Type II diabetic.
- Updated
A Dothan inmate faces new charges after assaulting an officer at a local hospital while attempting to escape.
- Updated
A: According to Dale Cox, a Two Egg native and local historian cited in an article written by Tony Bridges for the Visit Florida website, the …
- Updated
As well as being a good friend and a successful businessman, Hugh Wheelless is best remembered as a visionary and a community leader.
- Updated
A Panama City man was charged with multiple offenses Tuesday by the Marianna Police Department, according to a press release from that agency.
- Updated
A federal team of health care workers is being sent to a Dothan hospital seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients, the state health officer said We…
- Updated
A partnership between a Dothan hospital and a local surgery center could give COVID-19 patients greater access to an infusion therapy seen as …
- Updated
ELBA – Elba, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, built a 33-14 advantage in the third quarter and then held off Class 3A, No. 9-ranked Opp to win 33-28 …