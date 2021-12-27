The "Bainbridge" Plan is perfect for those who prefer elegance and space in the convenience of one level. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom plan features a sweeping great room and kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. A separate dining room is located at the front of the house connecting to the elegant foyer entry flowing into the open kitchen and great room. The kitchen features an attractive granite island that has plenty of seating space perfect for serving food while also entertaining guest in the great room. The grand master suite provides a large private space along with a connecting bathroom complete with double vanity, separate shower, soaking tub and abundant storage space in the large walk in closet and linen closet. Three more bedrooms complete this floor plan, all with plentiful closet space along with two full bathrooms. This well laid floor plan can accommodate the space needed for a big family all in the space of one floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $401,899
