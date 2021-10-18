The Morningside pairs expert space planning with a long list of desirables, and the result is a perfect plan for nearly any phase of life. The welcoming feel starts on the covered front porch and carries through the long foyer entryway that leads you into a vast great room. The corner fireplace will immediately catch your eye, but the sprawling hardwoods and wall of windows will secure your admiration for this space. Off to one side you'll find a large kitchen with a center island accompanied by a wine rack and open book case, great working triangle, and large pantry. You enter the flex room from the back of the kitchen that would serve perfectly as a dining room or study, depending on your family's needs. The master suite occupies one side of the main level and has a lot to offer including an adjoining sitting room, flawless master bath, and spacious walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms are found off of the main entryway and each have a large walk-in closet plus a linen closet in the hall. Hidden gems of this home are a mudroom adjacent to the laundry room, entered from the side-entry garage or foyer, and a LARGE covered patio with exterior fireplace at the rear.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $404,899
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two separate Thursday accidents claimed the lives of a 66-year-old Elba man and a 60-year-old Eufaula man.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Officer reports the arrest of Chipley woman Sharmin Corbin, 46, on multiple charges in a case that originated …
- Updated
Area law enforcement agencies continue to investigate a vehicle accident that claimed the life of an Enterprise woman and a separate shooting …
- Updated
In a battle of Class 2A heavyweights, No. 5 ranked Elba downed No. 4 Ariton 41-25 at Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field in Elba on Friday night.
- Updated
ELBA—An Elba High School secretary was arrested by police on allegations she had a sexual relationship with a student.
- Updated
New attorneys for a former Wallace Community College instructor jailed for sex crimes involving a child filed motion requesting bond reduction…
- Updated
Social or financial issues within a student’s family can create obstacles to getting a good education.
- Updated
Pedestrians walking along Foster Street can now see the beginning of preparations for Ice & Lights, Dothan’s first-ever ice skating rink.
- Updated
Two members of health care authority that governs Southeast Health were not reappointed during Tuesday’s meeting of the Houston County Commission.
- Updated
A group of landowners near Dothan’s recently-reopened landfill won a legal battle in their years-long fight to stop the city from operating th…