An amazing ranch plan with upstairs bonus room starting with the striking foyer and dining room with coffered ceiling, the Lakewood II is a beautiful 4-bedroom + Bonus Room design with an open kitchen and great room. From the granite countertops to the built in appliances this kitchen provides ample space and amenities to suit your family's needs. Just off of the foyer you will find the large master bedroom and massive walk in closet. The master bath is attractively equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. This layout includes three additional family style bedrooms, a powder room, a large breakfast area and a bonus room ideal for a study or home office. The 2nd floor features a large Bonus Room with a full bath and a walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $407,199
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
BRUNDIDGE – A vehicle and pedestrian crash eight miles south of here on U.S. 231 has claimed two lives, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Pat…
- Updated
ARITON – Ariton’s defense set the tone on the game’s opening series, stuffing Geneva County star running back and Alabama commitment Emmanuel …
Trapper is our Pet of the Week!
- Updated
A local woman died after being shot multiple times last Thursday afternoon, and a suspect was arrested following a short pursuit, according to…
- Updated
GENEVA – Dale County’s Alex Banks scored on a 6-yard run with 37 seconds left and Derrion Crossley intercepted a desperation halfback pass at …
- Updated
OZARK — A U.S. Navy medical response team is working shoulder-to-shoulder with healthcare workers at Dale Medical Center to help the community…
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — A state criminal appeals court affirmed the conviction of a Dothan man in a 2017 murder.
- Updated
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has a direct message to President Joe Biden over new COVID mandates: Bring it on. Ivey’s blunt words come in response to Biden’s statement regarding elected officials and states “undermining” COVID relief efforts. “My plan also takes on elected officials and states that are undermining you and these life-saving actions,” Biden said during a Thursday press conference. “If ...
- Updated
Two Grand Ridge women were killed in a Sunday three-vehicle traffic crash on U.S. 90 at “4 Points,” the location where El Bethel Church Road m…
- Updated
Dothan’s chamber of commerce celebrated three area businesses for investing in workforce development despite ongoing recruiting challenges.