An amazing one-story floor plan starting with the striking foyer and dining room with coffered ceiling, the Newcastle is a beautiful 4-bedroom design with an open kitchen and vaulted great room. From the granite countertops to the built in appliances this kitchen provides ample space and amenities to suit your family's needs. Just off of the foyer you will find the large master bedroom and massive walk in closet. The master bath is attractively equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. This layout includes three additional family style bedrooms, a powder room, a large breakfast area and a bonus room ideal for a study or home office.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $416,399
