We know one thing for certain the Hartwell is going to make your heart swell. A quaint covered porch opens into a foyer with adjoining dining room. The coffered ceiling and wainscoting pile on the character in these spaces and are a great primer for what's to come: the wide open great room, breakfast area, and kitchen. The unhindered flow between these three rooms makes this the perfect space for entertaining, and easy access to the dining room through a cased opening ensures that your dinner parties will be nearly effortless. One side of the house is home to the master suite, with large walk in closet and spa-like bathroom, and another bedroom with adjacent bathroom, which could be home to a nursery or home office. On the other side of the home you'll find two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry room, plus access to the garage through the mudroom hallway. The Hartwell also features multiple linen closets and dual pantries, so you certainly won't be lacking in storage! The 2nd floor features a large Bonus Room with a full bath and walk-in-closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $418,099
