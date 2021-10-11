We know one thing for certain the Hartwell is going to make your heart swell. A quaint covered porch opens into a foyer with adjoining dining room. The coffered ceiling and wainscoting pile on the character in these spaces and are a great primer for what's to come: the wide open great room, breakfast area, and kitchen. The unhindered flow between these three rooms makes this the perfect space for entertaining, and easy access to the dining room through a cased opening ensures that your dinner parties will be nearly effortless. One side of the house is home to the master suite, with large walk in closet and spa-like bathroom, and another bedroom with adjacent bathroom, which could be home to a nursery or home office. On the other side of the home you'll find two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry room, plus access to the garage through the mudroom hallway. The Hartwell also features multiple linen closets and dual pantries, so you certainly won't be lacking in storage! The 2nd floor features a large Bonus Room with a full bath and walk-in-closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $421,099
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Cubmobile drivers raced and a new Miss Peanut was crowned on Saturday as the 2021 National Peanut Festival shifted into high gear.
- Updated
A week after not coaching the Headland Rams, Rodney Dollar said Friday during a Dothan Eagle interview that he did not resign as the head foot…
- Updated
A faculty member at Wallace Community College has been arrested on 40 counts of sex crimes against a child.
- Updated
Ricky Treadwell always put his family and his employees first.
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Sept. 28, 2001, is a day Connye Brooks-Smith will never forget. It was the day she found out that her younger cousin, Tra…
- Updated
A community is mourning the passing of a Houston County School administrator and former principal who died of COVID-19 this week and was remem…
- Updated
Simply 10, an Alabama-based women’s fashion retailer, wants to bring a store to Dothan and city commissioners are considering tax incentives t…
- Updated
You could say the 2021 National Peanut Festival is already underway.
- Updated
A Houston County commissioner feels he should be able to appoint who he wants to the Houston County Health Care Authority, the governing board…
- Updated
A former Wallace Community College faculty member arrested for multiple sex crimes remained in jail Thursday evening after a judge set her bon…