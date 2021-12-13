The Alexandria II is sure to provide a delightful living experience with its one story design and easy access and flow from room to room. This Ranch-style home with 2nd floor bonus room is sure to please! The appealing entry foyer is sophisticated yet open and joins the formal dining room and offers an additional room useful as a study or living room. The open vaulted family room and kitchen with large center granite island is made for entertaining. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with split granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and tiled shower with glass door and his and hers walk in closets. The additional 3 bedrooms provide plenty of closet space and two additional bathrooms as well as an upstairs bonus room with full bath & closet. This highly desirable plan is perfect for multiple lifestyles.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $423,399
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Dothan’s Southeast Health no longer aids victims of sexual assault by providing rape kits at its hospital. In a statement, it blamed a shortag…
- Updated
OZARK – An Ozark police officer was placed behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his stepson.
- Updated
In its heyday, the Houston County Farm Center was the place for local events – concerts, wrestling matches, livestock shows.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY—An Enterprise man was found guilty of murdering an individual during a drug deal in 2017, acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart ha…
- Updated
DNA evidence is helping Dothan police solve the 2020 burglary of Plum Lounge.
- Updated
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
- Updated
Excuse Brent Jones if he seemed to be staring off into space at times during the introductory press conference for new Troy football coach Jon…
- Updated
Dale County edged Wicksburg 44-42 in boys varsity basketball action on Tuesday night.
- Updated
The city of Cottondale has been awarded multiple grants recently that leaders there say can spark a new day of growth downtown and revitalize …
A contractor charged with taking a large down-payment from an elderly couple following Hurricane Michael and then failing to perform the work …