This plan is sure to steal the show, just like a dogwood tree in full bloom. The long front porch is a perfect primer for all of the beauty housed in these four walls. The entryway is flanked with a study on one side and a formal dining on the other, and then you are lead directly into the large kitchen. An abundance of storage, both in cabinets and in the pantry, coupled with the large eat in island make this space a chef's dream. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the large great room with a corner fireplace and wall of windows looking out onto the covered porch on the rear of the home. Off to one side of the main living area you'll find the master suite that leaves nothing to be desired: tray ceilings, soaking bathtub, roomy shower, and one of the largest walk-in closets we have ever laid eyes on. The opposite side of the main living area is home to three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a drop zone and laundry room that lead into the garage. What more could you need in a home?!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $433,799
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: How much does it cost to charge an electric vehicle at one of the City of Dothan charging stations near the Civic Center and how is payment made?
- +6
- Updated
EDITOR’S NOTE: When Dothan’s Northside Mall opened its doors sometime in 1969-1970, it promised Wiregrass residents the allure of one-stop sho…
- Updated
Dothan Eagle photographer Jay Hare rode the streets of Dothan the past two nights and took video of Christmas lights in residential neighborhoods.
- Updated
Dothan’s Jaala Torrence displayed the the SEC championship ring on her finger, proud of the accomplishments from this past season as part of t…
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
- Updated
A Geneva man has died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Evergreen man on Dec. 13, according to infor…
- Updated
Like most parents, Alaina Deshazo longed to have photos of her young sons with Santa Claus.
- Updated
There are surely times as Chase Paramore drives up and down I-35 in his 2003 pickup truck searching for another football recruit in Parts Unkn…
- Updated
Alabama football won the SEC, quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy and now the Crimson Tide will try to win the Cotton Bowl and, lat…
- Updated
MARIANNA—Two Webb residents were charged with thefts from two Florida retail businesses after they returned to a store to pay for items they’r…