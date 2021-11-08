The Morningside pairs expert space planning with a long list of desirables, and the result is a perfect plan for nearly any phase of life. The welcoming feel starts on the covered front porch and carries through the long foyer entryway that leads you into a vast great room. The corner fireplace will immediately catch your eye, but the sprawling hardwoods and wall of windows will secure your admiration for this space. Off to one side you'll find a large kitchen with a center island accompanied by a wine rack and open book case, great working triangle, and large pantry. You enter the flex room from the back of the kitchen that would serve perfectly as a dining room or study, depending on your family's needs. The master suite occupies one side of the main level and has a lot to offer including an adjoining sitting room, flawless master bath, and spacious walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms are found off of the main entryway and each have a large walk-in closet plus a linen closet in the hall. Hidden gems of this home are a mudroom adjacent to the laundry room, entered from the side-entry garage or foyer, and a LARGE covered patio with exterior fireplace at the rear.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $434,701
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Alabama-based Army surgeon who has previously claimed the COVID vaccine contained a substance found in antifreeze testified this week the military has ignored her warnings about the shot. Army Lt. Col. Theresa Long, an aviation safety officer and Army flight surgeon stationed at Fort Rucker, spoke this week at a Capitol Hill roundtable hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin. Testifying ...
It’s unfortunate that Americans have little understanding of our Constitution – reporters, citizens, and judges. Reporters say that federal va…
- Updated
A Dothan pastor and nonprofit leader with a long criminal history was indicted on drug charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s …
- Updated
A driver from Blountstown and her two young passengers were seriously injured in a traffic crash in Calhoun County early Tuesday morning, acco…
- Updated
A Dothan man was arrested for biting off part of a security guard’s finger at a local nightclub.
- Updated
DONALSONVILLE—A Seminole County, Georgia, man has been charged in the deaths of his grandmother and her live-in boyfriend, whose bodies were f…
- Updated
Reithoffer Shows added some new rides to the midway for Dothan’s 77th National Peanut Festival that its president boasts will be the biggest a…
- Updated
When David Cosby headed to his daughter’s graveside to mark the fifth year since her passing, he didn’t expect a lot of company.
- Updated
ABBEVILLE – Police arrested a Dothan man after he allegedly shot and killed a Georgia man here Friday night.
- Updated
Q: Why would a healthy person not take a COVID-19 vaccine?