The Alexandria II is sure to provide a delightful living experience with its one story design and easy access and flow from room to room. This Ranch-style home with 2nd floor bonus room is sure to please! The appealing entry foyer is sophisticated yet open and joins the formal dining room and offers an additional room useful as a study or living room. The open vaulted family room and kitchen with large center granite island is made for entertaining. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with split granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and tiled shower with glass door and his and hers walk in closets. The additional 3 bedrooms provide plenty of closet space and two additional bathrooms as well as an upstairs bonus room with full bath & closet. This highly desirable plan is perfect for multiple lifestyles.
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $437,231
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
EDITOR’S NOTE: When Dothan’s Northside Mall opened its doors sometime in 1969-1970, it promised Wiregrass residents the allure of one-stop sho…
- Updated
A pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle Monday evening has been identified.
- Updated
Q: How much does it cost to charge an electric vehicle at one of the City of Dothan charging stations near the Civic Center and how is payment made?
- Updated
AUBURN —- Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has his new offensive coordinator.
- Updated
A nonprofit group is suing the City of Dothan for its refusal to supply utility services to residential homes under its umbrella.
- Updated
The latest AHSAA reclassification release didn’t result in a lot of surprises Tuesday in relation to Wiregrass high school programs.
- Updated
The Zion Chapel boys basketball team earned its 10th win of the season in 14 tries, earning a 61-53 overtime win over Houston Academy in high …
- Updated
A second suspect in the apparent murder of 20-year-old Sincere Tyson was arrested on Friday.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — Alabama confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus Thursday, a development that was expected as the lates…
- Updated
HEADLAND – Gene Dews, a highly successful softball and baseball coach for years at Wallace College, has taken on the newly-appointed position …