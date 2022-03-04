This plan is sure to steal the show, just like a dogwood tree in full bloom. The long front porch is a perfect primer for all of the beauty housed in these four walls. The entryway is flanked with a study on one side and a formal dining on the other, and then you are lead directly into the large kitchen. An abundance of storage, both in cabinets and in the pantry, coupled with the large eat in island make this space a chef's dream. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the large great room with a corner fireplace and wall of windows looking out onto the covered porch on the rear of the home. Off to one side of the main living area you'll find the master suite that leaves nothing to be desired: tray ceilings, soaking bathtub, roomy shower, and one of the largest walk-in closets we have ever laid eyes on. The opposite side of the main living area is home to three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a drop zone and laundry room that lead into the garage. On the 2nd floor there is a large Bonus Room with a sitting area and full bath. What more could you need in a home?!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $505,399
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As a kid, Kelsey Barnard Clark would come home from school, watch some Oprah and then switch over to the Food Network, dreaming of a life she …
- Updated
Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark fell to the randomizer and a past Top Chef rival on the opening episode of season three of Food Network’s “Tournamen…
- Updated
Whenever Jim Bob Striplin cut the grass on the Geneva County High School football field, he kept in mind past teammates, classmates and coache…
- Updated
A Dothan man alleging he has been bullied by Dothan law enforcement and city leaders for more than 26 years has filed a federal lawsuit agains…
- Updated
Construction on a new middle school wing in Rehobeth should begin in late April if everything goes as planned.
- Updated
Mardi Gras parading in Dothan is still in its infancy, but those involved are having a blast watching it grow.
- Updated
A three-judge federal panel on Friday ruled against Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman in his plea to appear on the upcoming Republican primary e…
- Updated
Two Dothan Preparatory Academy students were arrested for making a bomb threat on Monday that forced the entire student body and much of the s…
- Updated
Newspaper clippings of when Houston Academy won the Class 1A state basketball tournament in 1991 for the only time in school history and playe…
- Updated
An Ashford man was arrested on dozens of charges related to disseminating child pornography on Friday.