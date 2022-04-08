This plan is sure to steal the show, just like a dogwood tree in full bloom. The long front porch is a perfect primer for all of the beauty housed in these four walls. The entryway is flanked with a study on one side and a formal dining on the other, and then you are lead directly into the large kitchen. An abundance of storage, both in cabinets and in the pantry, coupled with the large eat in island make this space a chef's dream. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the large great room with a corner fireplace and wall of windows looking out onto the covered porch on the rear of the home. Off to one side of the main living area you'll find the master suite that leaves nothing to be desired: tray ceilings, soaking bathtub, roomy shower, and one of the largest walk-in closets we have ever laid eyes on. The opposite side of the main living area is home to three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a drop zone and laundry room that lead into the garage. On the 2nd floor there is a large Bonus Room with a sitting area and full bath. What more could you need in a home?!
4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $511,599
