4 Bedroom Home in Gordon - $325,000

With a wide wraparound porch, this home provides all of the relaxation space you need with gorgeous views of the countryside. This 4 bedroom (with an office that could be used as a 5th bedroom) and 3 1/2 bath home has an open living room with a cozy brick fireplace, spacious downstairs master bedroom, large master bathroom with a separate shower & jetted tub, walk-in closets, separate dining room, plenty of storage throughout the home, large laundry room, and so many more grand features! View More